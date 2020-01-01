 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Special Sauce CBD Hemp Flower

by GreenPost CBD

GreenPost CBD Cannabis Flower Special Sauce CBD Hemp Flower

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Special Sauce - Indica Sweet earth, Lime and Diesel, are the major notes that move through this wonderful hemp flower. Tightly trimmed and dense, this CBD flower exudes bold flavor and attitude in all the right places. Flexing with nose and flavor, these smokable hemp buds are a CBD rich powerhouse perfect for flower enthusiasts. Happy | Relaxing | Clear Mind GreenPost is our premium super high quality CBD Product line -Full Spectrum -Size: Eighth(3.5 Grams) -100% Organic -MADE IN THE US . -Less Than 0.3% THC INDICA BENEFITS Indica strains tend to provide a physical effect, which can be felt throughout the body. These strains are commonly used for reducing pain, relieving muscle tension, increasing relaxation, and helping patients rest. Indica strains are often recommended for nighttime use, because many patients find them helpful for promoting sleep.

About this strain

Special Sauce

Special Sauce

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

About this brand

