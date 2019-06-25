About this product
Special Sauce - Indica
Sweet earth, Lime and Diesel, are the major notes that move through this wonderful hemp flower. Tightly trimmed and dense, this CBD flower exudes bold flavor and attitude in all the right places. Flexing with nose and flavor, these smokable hemp buds are a CBD rich powerhouse perfect for flower enthusiasts.
Happy | Relaxing | Clear Mind
GreenPost is our premium super high quality CBD Product line
-Full Spectrum
-Size: Eighth(3.5 Grams)
-100% Organic
-MADE IN THE US .
-Less Than 0.3% THC
INDICA BENEFITS
Indica strains tend to provide a physical effect, which can be felt throughout the body. These strains are commonly used for reducing pain, relieving muscle tension, increasing relaxation, and helping patients rest. Indica strains are often recommended for nighttime use, because many patients find them helpful for promoting sleep.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
51% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
