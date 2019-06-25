Special Sauce - Indica



Sweet earth, Lime and Diesel, are the major notes that move through this wonderful hemp flower. Tightly trimmed and dense, this CBD flower exudes bold flavor and attitude in all the right places. Flexing with nose and flavor, these smokable hemp buds are a CBD rich powerhouse perfect for flower enthusiasts.



Happy | Relaxing | Clear Mind

GreenPost is our premium super high quality CBD Product line



-Full Spectrum



-Size: Eighth(3.5 Grams)



-100% Organic



-MADE IN THE US .



-Less Than 0.3% THC



INDICA BENEFITS



Indica strains tend to provide a physical effect, which can be felt throughout the body. These strains are commonly used for reducing pain, relieving muscle tension, increasing relaxation, and helping patients rest. Indica strains are often recommended for nighttime use, because many patients find them helpful for promoting sleep.