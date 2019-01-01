About this product

From the brilliant minds behind the DaVinci and Ascent vaporizers comes the DaVinci IQ. This innovative unit features Smart Path Technology that enables the user to choose a setting from four different temp ranges while the DaVinci IQ vape slowly increases in temperature to unlock new flavors, aromas, and effects. The ceramic zirconia air path utilizes only the finest of materials which results in the purest flavor and no unwanted tastes. Expect a great variety of vapor profiles, from small, flavor-rich hits to bigger, robust clouds. The DaVinci IQ vaporizer is a work of art, crafted using essential principles of design including simplicity, empathy, friendliness, and quality materials. Combined with the available Bluetooth App integration, the DaVinci IQ gives you maximum control over your vaporization experience and even the ability to power it on/off with your phone. SMART PATH TECHNOLOGY Building off of the idea that different effects are released at various temperature levels, the DaVinci IQ is designed with Smart Path Technology. This feature will start out at a lower setting and gradually increase the temperature during the course of your vaporizing session. By beginning at a cooler level and raising the heat during the process of vaporization a unique experience can be achieved. Since dry herb reacts differently at every degree of temperature, DaVinci IQ lets you explore new tastes, scents, and effects by slowly spanning 20 temperatures in one session. A complete range of exciting new vapor profiles is available. And since the DaVinci IQ knows to advance the temperature automatically, you don’t even need to raise a finger. DaVinci IQ ranges in temperature from 250-430°F. The DaVinci IQ arrives with the Smart Paths already preset at the following levels: 1. 350-370°F 2. 370-390°F 3. 390-410°F 4. 410-430°F Those are not set in stone however. If you want to tailor these settings to your own preferences, no problem! Both the temperature and length of time before the next heat level kicks in can be customized via mobile device within the DaVinci IQ app. This information is then saved so when you use the DaVinci IQ in subsequent session, it will remember your custom paths. The DaVinci IQ vaporizer app is easy-to-use, sleek, and advanced. Customizing temperature takes only a few swipes. You can prep the DaVinci IQ vaping session via smart phone while the device hides in your pocket, adding a layer of stealthiness to your vaping. DaVinci IQ enables you to vaporize dry herb at the perfect temperature for your preferred strain or vaping style. If you're looking to explore, DaVinci IQ vaporizer's Smart Path technology will unlock terpenes and cannabinoids in a whole new way. SOPHISTICATED FEEL With an elegant look in mind, the DaVinci IQ vaporizer is equipped with 51 dazzling LED dots that act as the display. Able to convey everything you need to know, this stripped down design means no unnecessary parts. Sleek and discreet are two words that sum up the appearance of the DaVinci IQ quite accurately. The internals of this modernized device are protected by a highly resistant anodized aluminum casing, adding a futuristic vibe. However the unit does not lose any of its lightweight character. You'll be surprised how compact and light the DaVinci IQ vaporizer feels in your hand. Perfect for on-the-go vaping, the DaVinci IQ weighs only 145 grams. Smooth and solid as stone, but easy to carry, the DaVinci IQ vape boasts build quality you can feel. It won't break when dropped, nor will it burden your pocket.