1:1:2 Harmony Blackberry Lemonade Pearl 200mg
About this product
Bright Blackberry. Refreshing Lemonade. Like a handful of freshly picked Oregon blackberries, these Pearls are tart, tangy, and ripe for any occasion. 5mg CBD, 5mg CBN, and 10mg THC per Pearl work together in harmony to give you the perfect balanced body buzz. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, radiating with fresh blackberry-lemonade flavor, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 1:1:2 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT CBD 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBN 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
About this brand
Grön
