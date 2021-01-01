 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1:2 Harmony Blackberry Lemonade Pearl 200mg

1:1:2 Harmony Blackberry Lemonade Pearl 200mg

by Grön

Grön Edibles Candy 1:1:2 Harmony Blackberry Lemonade Pearl 200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Bright Blackberry. Refreshing Lemonade. Like a handful of freshly picked Oregon blackberries, these Pearls are tart, tangy, and ripe for any occasion. 5mg CBD, 5mg CBN, and 10mg THC per Pearl work together in harmony to give you the perfect balanced body buzz. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, radiating with fresh blackberry-lemonade flavor, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 1:1:2 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT CBD 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBN 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

