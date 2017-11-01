 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bubba Star Full Spectrum Bubble Hash Rosin

by gronlabb

$90.00MSRP

About this product

Our Bubba Star Full Spectrum Bubble Hash Rosin is a strong indica, solventless concentrate. This hash rosin is pressed from full spectrum bubble hash that is processed from vegan flower. Bubba Star is grown on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast and is mothered by Death Bubba and Rockstar. It has a potency of 72.16% THC, 0.09% CBG, and 0.87% CBD. The top three terpenes in this hash rosin are; 1. beta-Caryophyllene at 7.7 mg/g 2. Geraniol at 2.3 mg/g 3. a-Humulene at 2.2 mg/g

Acetate_Assassin

Super terpy and got me super blazed.

About this brand

We create premium solvent-free extracts with medical grade standards.