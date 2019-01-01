 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Our Unicorn Flower Rosin is a potent sativa-dominant solventless concentrate. This rosin is pressed from flower that is grown in "Veganic" on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia. It has a potency of 69.95% THC, 1.17% CBN, and 0.51% CBD. The top three terpenes in this rosin are; 1. Beta Myrcene at 5.9 mg/g 2. Terpinolene at 4.5 mg/g 3. p-Cymene at 3.9 mg/g

About this brand

We create premium solvent-free extracts with medical grade standards.