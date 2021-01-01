Loading…
gronlabb

Unicorn Flower Rosin

About this product

Our Unicorn Flower Rosin is a potent sativa-dominant solventless concentrate.

This rosin is pressed from flower that is grown in "Veganic" on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia.

It has a potency of 69.95% THC, 1.17% CBN, and 0.51% CBD.

The top three terpenes in this rosin are;

1. Beta Myrcene at 5.9 mg/g

2. Terpinolene at 4.5 mg/g

3. p-Cymene at 3.9 mg/g
