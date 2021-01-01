About this product

Our Unicorn Flower Rosin is a potent sativa-dominant solventless concentrate.



This rosin is pressed from flower that is grown in "Veganic" on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia.



It has a potency of 69.95% THC, 1.17% CBN, and 0.51% CBD.



The top three terpenes in this rosin are;



1. Beta Myrcene at 5.9 mg/g



2. Terpinolene at 4.5 mg/g



3. p-Cymene at 3.9 mg/g