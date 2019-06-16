bluedreamer4203
We have had the pleasure to work with these lights since March 2019. We have 10. Hands down best lights on the market as of yet. We have grown with MH,HPS,LED. Rick and his crew did a phenomenal job with the install and set up. Many obsticals were presented on our end and they found a way to overcome them. We recommend these lights to anyone just beginning to the experienced grower. The light penetration is unbelievable and the results show it. We will be purchasing more!!! Unfortunately there's no where to leave picture evidence