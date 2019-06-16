 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Grow Light Source

The engineered plan and an analysis of comparative energy savings, system cost, and your ROI will also be calculated. When rebates, and incentives are calculated in, the true cost and ROI will be greatly reduced. The system uses intuitive Microsoft device GSTS system controls, for timers, watering, nutrients and optional CO2 injection. Each lamp can be addressed individually, or as an array. Warning alarms can be sent to your phone if anything should become out of balance beyond your data presets. Each liquid cooled GSTS1000 draws a full 1030 watts, if all spectrums are at maximum, insuring superior results with enhanced reliability. Shadowless technology: The​ ​GS​TS​ ​LED​ ​grow​ ​system​ ​employs​ ​the​ ​same​ ​shadowless​ ​technology​ ​as​ ​surgical​ ​operating​ ​room​ ​lights. The GSTS cooling dehumidification system is designed to capture the wasted heat from our liquid-cooled LED lights and use it for dehumidification and reheating purposes– reducing the cooling load. The GSTS central facility control system optimizes operation conditions to maximize system efficiency.

bluedreamer4203

We have had the pleasure to work with these lights since March 2019. We have 10. Hands down best lights on the market as of yet. We have grown with MH,HPS,LED. Rick and his crew did a phenomenal job with the install and set up. Many obsticals were presented on our end and they found a way to overcome them. We recommend these lights to anyone just beginning to the experienced grower. The light penetration is unbelievable and the results show it. We will be purchasing more!!! Unfortunately there's no where to leave picture evidence

Achieve excellent results while saving big on utility bills.