GSTS1000 Liquid Cooled Grow Lighting System Plan. Get an engineered system plan, energy comparisons.
The engineered plan and an analysis of comparative energy savings, system cost, and your ROI will also be calculated. When rebates, and incentives are calculated in, the true cost and ROI will be greatly reduced.
The system uses intuitive Microsoft device GSTS system controls, for timers, watering, nutrients and optional CO2 injection. Each lamp can be addressed individually, or as an array. Warning alarms can be sent to your phone if anything should become out of balance beyond your data presets. Each liquid cooled GSTS1000 draws a full 1030 watts, if all spectrums are at maximum, insuring superior results with enhanced reliability.
Shadowless technology: The GSTS LED grow system employs the same shadowless technology as surgical operating room lights.
The GSTS cooling dehumidification system is designed to capture the wasted heat from our liquid-cooled LED lights and use it for dehumidification and reheating purposes– reducing the cooling load.
The GSTS central facility control system optimizes operation conditions to maximize system efficiency.
