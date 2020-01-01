 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. BODY Lemon Alien (Indica) Pre-roll – ½ gram

$8.00MSRP

About this product

Lemon Alien (Body) - Growhealthy PreRoll (0.5g) Genetics: Alien O.G. x Lemon O.G. This BODY pre-roll contains 3.5 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. The flowers are made up of ~23% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.