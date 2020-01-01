Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lemon Alien (Body) - Growhealthy PreRoll (0.5g) Genetics: Alien O.G. x Lemon O.G. This BODY pre-roll contains 3.5 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. The flowers are made up of ~23% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.
Be the first to review this product.