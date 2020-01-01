Forum Cookies x Alien Dawg Shatter 1g
by Black Label Brand
1 gram
$40.00
Blueberry jam. Blueberry pie. Blueberries straight off the bush. Nothing screams summer like fresh-picked berries! Indulge in this tart-meets-sweet Frutful, bursting with fruit-derived terpenes before melting into an indica-induced euphoric state. Calming and relaxing, it's the perfect wind-down to a long day—delivering a restful night's sleep free of aches, anxiety, and inflammation.
