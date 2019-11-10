Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Birds of Paradise (MIND) Pre-roll Genetics: Kali Snapple x Blue Heron This MIND pre-roll consists of ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This mind flower contains ~21.5% THC and ~.07% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.
on November 10th, 2019
Picked up 4 pre-rolls yesterday afternoon and down to one left. Very uplifting and energetic. Made want to get up and get going. Great for medicating before work.
Created by Dynasty Genetics, Birds of Paradise is a hybrid cross of Kali Snapple and Blue Heron with a unique terpene profile and well-rounded medicinal qualities. Taking from the tropical skunk flavors of Kali Snapple and the blueberry scent of Blue Heron, Birds of Paradise is a frosty treat that offers skunky, blueberry, and pineapple flavors and high-flying cerebral effects that descend into a full-body high.