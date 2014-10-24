Blue Heron is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Dynasty Seeds that brings euphoric flight to both mind and body. Parented by Blue Magoo and Huckleberry, Blue Heron takes after its Blue Magoo mother in its structure and blueberry, rose, and citrus aroma. Between 8 and 9 weeks of flowering, Blue Heron buds finish with dark, deep hues of blue and green.
Strain spotlight
