 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. MIND Brazilian Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 1 oz

MIND Brazilian Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 1 oz

by GrowHealthy

Write a review
GrowHealthy Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual MIND Brazilian Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 1 oz

$55.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Brazilian Orange (Mind) 1 oz Tincture Genetics: Brazilian Orange This MIND Tincture contains a 1 oz of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1000 mg of active ingredients in this Tincture are made up of ~447.16 mg THC, ~4.48 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 400. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:100. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GrowHealthy Logo
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.