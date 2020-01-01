Cucumber Mint 1:1 Tincture
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$60.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Brazilian Orange (Mind) 1 oz Tincture Genetics: Brazilian Orange This MIND Tincture contains a 1 oz of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1000 mg of active ingredients in this Tincture are made up of ~447.16 mg THC, ~4.48 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 400. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:100. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Be the first to review this product.