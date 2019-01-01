 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. Growth Industries Floral Cap

Growth Industries Floral Cap

by Growth Industries

Write a review
Growth Industries Apparel Hats Growth Industries Floral Cap
Growth Industries Apparel Hats Growth Industries Floral Cap

$24.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Growth Industries Floral Cap. Orange background with blue and green print, and Growth Industries logo embroidered. Adjustable.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GI001

GI001

GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis.  Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.

About this brand

Growth Industries Logo
Growth Industries was established Northern California, and licensed in 3 states. We pride ourselves in controlling all aspects of our cannabis from growth to finished product.