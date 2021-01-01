 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. Hakuna Supply Legacy Series Fingerprint Box - Bamboo

Hakuna Supply Legacy Series Fingerprint Box - Bamboo

by Hakuna Supply

About this product

Arriving in 2020, along with a new decade, is the next generation of Hakuna Supply premium goods. The Hakuna Legacy Fingerprint Lock Box combines biometric technology with the timeless look and quality that Hakuna has become synonymous with. The Legacy features a match rolling tray which sits snugly on top of the box’s two interior compartments. Charge up your devices with the included ejectable battery that’s easily accessible through the compartment located on the side of the box. Making it ejectable means the Legacy series is TSA-approved and safe to fly with in your carry on.

About this brand

hakuna supply is an award winning lifestyle brand built around the circle of life. When creating products Hakuna supply focuses on responsibilty--meaning you can buy products from hakuna supply knowing that they were made with our communities and environment in mind. As a leading brand in cannabis storage, trays, and accessories. hakuna supply's mission is to work with integrity at every step of the process. From assembly, to landing at your door you can rest assured that the products will be high quality and the customer service will be exceptional. hakuna supply stash boxes are made from wood or faux leather. each stash box comes with a bamboo stash jar and 4 pc. metal grinder. additionally, each stash box comes with our plantable seed tag which includes a mixture of black pine, yellow pine, and spruce tree seeds. lets all do our part in making our planet a little more green. Stop worrying, grab your hakuna, and join in our problem free philosophy! Beautiful Packaged in Los Angeles, CA for more information please visit: www.hakunasupply.com "no more worries" @hakunasupply

