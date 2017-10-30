 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
When you want a cannabis drink without high fructose corn syrup and other sugars, plus fewer calories (a mere 140 calories), reach for Happy Apple. With zero sugars, artificial flavors, or additives Happy Apple Cannabis Infused Apple Drink is the one of the purest cannabis beverages on the market. Happy Apple is made from cider pressed from 100% Washington apples and crystal clear water sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Expertly handcrafted with 10 MG, 50 MG or 100 MG per 12 ounce bottle, Happy Apple’s varied sizes will ensure you aren’t stoned outta your gourd. Sizes intended for the “get high and venture the city’” cannabis user to the “I just wanna try it because it’s legal” dabbler. With Happy Apple, you can spark up conversation, not haze. Happy Apple is the perfect recreational cannabis experience for those not wanting lungs full of smoke.

baileyr845

I find infused beverages to be hit-or-miss, but Happy Apple is definitely a hit for me. This product doesn't sacrifice taste for potency or vice versa; the flavor is sweet and spicy, unimpeded by the addition of cannabis. Coasting into full-body bliss after about 30 minutes, this drink kept me fully immersed in my evening video games until tapering into sleepiness after a few hours. I'd tried Happy Apple over the summer as well -- the powerful but functional effects made for a very chill, very silly day at the lake. Highly recommend.

Related video

Happy Apple Cannabis - Infused Apple Drink - Leafly Reviews

January 09, 2018

02:49

