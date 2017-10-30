baileyr845
on October 30th, 2017
I find infused beverages to be hit-or-miss, but Happy Apple is definitely a hit for me. This product doesn't sacrifice taste for potency or vice versa; the flavor is sweet and spicy, unimpeded by the addition of cannabis. Coasting into full-body bliss after about 30 minutes, this drink kept me fully immersed in my evening video games until tapering into sleepiness after a few hours. I'd tried Happy Apple over the summer as well -- the powerful but functional effects made for a very chill, very silly day at the lake. Highly recommend.