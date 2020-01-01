About this product
Enjoy a pack of various delicious gummies infused with THC-free CBD that helps relieve anxiety and promote relaxation! Includes a variety of sour and sweet gummies such as Sour Belts, Gummy Worms, Gummy Bears, Peach rings, Apple rings and more! May help in increasing a sense of calm. Contains 3000mg of CBD per Jar Recommend Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed. Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat. Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol (CBD), Melatonin.
