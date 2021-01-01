About this product

Enjoy a pack of various delicious gummies infused with THC-free CBD that helps relieve anxiety and promote relaxation! Includes a variety of sour and sweet gummies such as Sour Belts, Gummy Worms, Gummy Bears, Peach rings, Apple rings and more! May help in increasing a sense of calm. Contains 3000mg of CBD per Jar



Recommend Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed.

Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol, Coconut Oil