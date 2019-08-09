ChrisAtlas1 on August 2nd, 2019

Great CBD salve/cream for pain management and to combat inflammation. I love the long list of essential oils in this product and knowing that all the ingredients are natural/organic. I gave some to my Mom because she has severe back and joint pain. After the first use, she said she had the best night of sleep she's had in years. Now she applies it every night before bed and says it makes a huge difference in her overall quality of life.