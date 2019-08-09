 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
2000MG | CBD Healing Super Salve - Zero THC

by Happy Planet CBD

$94.99MSRP

About this product

A powerful combination of 2,000 mg CBD and all natural ingredients, Happy Planet CBD Super salve provides fast relief for sore muscles and joints. Containing 2,000 mg of CBD salve in a 4 oz glass jar, our CBD healing salve provides long-lasting relief for a significant amount of applications in a natural formula. INGREDIENTS: GRAPESEED OIL, YELLOW BEESWAX, HEMP OIL EXTRACT, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL, PEPPERMINT OIL, EUCALYPTUS LEAF OIL, ROSEMARY LEAF OIL, SWEET BASIL OIL, SPEARMINT OIL, LAVENDER FLOWER OIL, GINGER ROOT OIL, RAVENSARA OIL, CINNAMON LEAF OIL, LEMONGRASS OIL, HELICHRYSUM OIL, ROMAN CHAMOMILE FLOWER OIL.

DancingDiva

The thing I love most about this salve is the smell! It's light and not too floral. It rubs on very well and isn't too greasy. Definitely helped to relieve soreness and tenderness. Will be using and recommending it more!

ardenman62

I was skeptical at first. But after using it on my old sore feet I felt relief very quickly. I would highly recommend and will purchase again.

ChrisAtlas1

Great CBD salve/cream for pain management and to combat inflammation. I love the long list of essential oils in this product and knowing that all the ingredients are natural/organic. I gave some to my Mom because she has severe back and joint pain. After the first use, she said she had the best night of sleep she's had in years. Now she applies it every night before bed and says it makes a huge difference in her overall quality of life.

About this brand

Happy Planet CBD products are proudly handcrafted in Colorado using only the finest organically cultivated Colorado Industrial Hemp! We offer only premium quality CBD products with Zero THC at industry leading prices. Every product is third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.