by Happy Travelers Tours

Join Happy Travelers Tours in our luxurious limo style partitioned bus as we roll through the West Sonoma County hills on our way to the breathtaking Sonoma Coast and famous Bodega Head. Once we’re there, enjoy the panoramic views of the Coast and the Pacific Ocean as the sun sets slowly into the West, then return to Santa Rosa in time for dinner! Load in either Sonoma or Santa Rosa • Head West to Sebastopol • Visit SPARC Dispensary and receive 10% off cannabis purchases • Visit The Barlow for: Wine Tasting, Beer Tasting and Spirit Tasting with Happy Hour Specials at WoodFour Brew Pub In transit: • Our “Sip and Sniff” experience to compare Wine and Cannabis Terpenes • Enjoy Wine or Champagne and Cheese/Charcuterie Plates • On-board Vaping allowed after purchase stop Arrive at Bodega Head for Sunset • Guests can consume cannabis, eat food, drink Wine/Champagne and enjoy a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean as we watch the sunset Head back to origination point Total Time will vary between 3 and 4 hours depending on time at retailer and traffic. Please note: Tour Fee’s do not include Cannabis. Bring cash for cannabis and cannabis product purchases

About this brand

Come Join Happy Travelers Tours as we explore California's legal cannabis industry - Join us and be a Happy Traveler! • Our Seasonal “Wine-and-Weed”™ Tour visits outdoor grow sites, a retailer and wineries in the Sonoma Valley • Our “Sip-and-Sniff Sunset”™ Tour visits a retailer, a distillery, wine bar and brew pub and ends at Bodega Head to watch the sun set into the Pacific