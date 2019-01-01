About this product

Designed to travel with you wherever you adventure, The Woke Rechargeable CBD Pen contains a 350 mAh buttonless battery with standard 510 thread. Included with the pen is a convenient USB charging port and a full gram (1000 mg) cartridge of HARA® CBD. Our CBD is blended with three premium organic ingredients: 400+ mg Broad Spectrum CBD 600 mg top-grade USDA organic MCT oil 100% natural USDA organic terpenes This product contains zero THC No pesticides, herbicides or solvents Third Party Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety and Potency We combine CBD sourced from the most reliable and trusted hemp farms in the USA with top grade organic MCT oil. Our diligence in sourcing only the best CBD ensures that it is 100% organic and will always test pesticide free. Our CBD is extracted using CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation. In laymen’s terms, we don’t use solvents for extraction, we keep it clean. MCT oil is easily and rapidly absorbed by the body and has a low vaping temperature which means a safer and much cleaner vaping experience when compared to other carriers like propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine (which when heated can produce the carbonyls acetaldehyde, formaldehyde and acrolein). Our flavoring is derived from 100% natural terpenes. Terpenes are found in the essential oils of plants. Because terpenes are naturally occurring in the hemp plant, CBD blends with them perfectly. Our real terpenes give the cleanest tasting and smooth vape possible.