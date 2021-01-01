 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta-8 THC Tincture 1500mg

Delta-8 THC Tincture 1500mg

by Harbor City Hemp

Write a review
Harbor City Hemp Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Tincture 1500mg

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
1500.0mg
CBD
0.0mg
$104.99

Store updated

About this product

Our hemp-derived Delta-8-THC tincture is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to utilize the therapeutic benefits of Delta-8-THC. Consisting of only organic MCT oil and hemp-extract, our Delta-8 tincture provides an easy to administer, affordable, and almost tasteless source of Delta-8-THC.

About this brand

Harbor City Hemp Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review