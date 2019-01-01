 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Heartful Hemp Chakra Balancing Bath Bomb (25mg CBD)

by Hari Om Hemp

$13.95MSRP

$13.95MSRP

About this product

HEARTFUL HEMP HEART CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB: - Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used - Hand Made in USA SIGNS YOUR HEART CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED Signs you are unbalanced may include asthma, heart disease, lung disease, pain in the arms, problems with lymphatic system, jealousy, fear of abandonment, fear of loneliness, anger. CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, citric acid*, dead sea salt, milk powder*, coconut oil (MCT)*, sweet almond oil*, and a therapeutic blend of carefully selected essential oils to help in balancing your heart chakra, topped with dried rose buds*. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Rose, Bergamot, Sensual Mix DIRECTIONS: Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity. DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.

About this brand

Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. We offer Full Spectrum CBD Bath and Body products. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".