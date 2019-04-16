Pyeeye
on April 16th, 2019
my favorite strain of all time. This is one you can smoke all day long.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
22 Jack is a inbred line of the famous strain, Jack Herer which originally selected by the famous cannabis activist, of the same name. 22 Jack is a daytime smoke of the highest order; a journey with clean gentle slopes, like a walk in a Victorian garden. The flavor of 22 Jack is lemonade with juniper berries and a dash of jasmine flower. Indica/Sativa 20/80
on April 16th, 2019
my favorite strain of all time. This is one you can smoke all day long.
on November 1st, 2018
An everyday, all-day strain that helps with my nerve pain.
22 is a Jack Herer cross from Cali Connection. This extremely pungent fortification of Jack Herer yields fat buds packed with cannabinoids, making them prime starting material for extractors. Its aroma is a mixture of pine and floral notes with touches of spice on the finish. 22 benefits from a slightly longer flowering time, giving way to an abundant and flavorful yield just on the other side of 10 weeks.