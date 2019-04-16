 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
22Jack

by Harmony Grow

5.02
22 Jack is a inbred line of the famous strain, Jack Herer which originally selected by the famous cannabis activist, of the same name. 22 Jack is a daytime smoke of the highest order; a journey with clean gentle slopes, like a walk in a Victorian garden. The flavor of 22 Jack is lemonade with juniper berries and a dash of jasmine flower. Indica/Sativa 20/80

Pyeeye

my favorite strain of all time. This is one you can smoke all day long.

MissLucca

An everyday, all-day strain that helps with my nerve pain.

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

22 is a Jack Herer cross from Cali Connection. This extremely pungent fortification of Jack Herer yields fat buds packed with cannabinoids, making them prime starting material for extractors. Its aroma is a mixture of pine and floral notes with touches of spice on the finish. 22 benefits from a slightly longer flowering time, giving way to an abundant and flavorful yield just on the other side of 10 weeks.      

We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.