ThunderMan1 on September 10th, 2019

Harmony Grow; Bubby's Cookies is one of the most interesting & potent pain relief strains the cultivar's at Harmony have, using some excellent genetics to produce. I am a 9/11 1st Responder--NOT a Cannabis Critic. I HAVE been around the Block a few times; Brooklyn, circa "60's-70's;ie; opiates,anti-inflamatories, muscle relaxants..ect....ad-infinitum! Medicinal Cannabis,( Pharmacy In a Flower) & The People At Harmony ARE SAVING LIVES!!!!