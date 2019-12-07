About this product
Bubby’s Cookies is an Indica Dominant hybrid of two famous strains: the Pre-98 Bubba Kush and the Cookies. Bubby’s Cookies is a relaxation helper, combined with a pain relief component. They will make you feel calm and comfortable with a flavor just like some of Grandma’s sugar cookies covered with lemon cream frosting.
Dominant Terpenes:
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Nerolidol
- Linalool
- Beta-Caryophyllene
- Pinene
About this brand
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.