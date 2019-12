SquintEastwood2 on May 24th, 2019

Strong medicine without an overwhelming high. Great to reduce muscle spasms and joint inflammation. Reduces stress and anxiety and allows for a peaceful night sleep. Works fast and relief lasts hours after you’re no longer high. The medicinal effects are cumulative. I can skip a couple days and still have lingering benefits. My muscle and joint pain is under control and I feel less stressed. This is real medicine that works.