w33dh34d
on October 4th, 2019
Tried it for the first time last night. Calmed my anxiety and helped me fall asleep.
Chrome Cake is an Indica Dominant hybrid of a few famous strains, with a touch of mystery: the Pre-98 Bubba Kush, the Cookies, OG Kush Breath, and a mystery pollen donor. Chrome Cake is an uplifting heavy hitter, with a chrome-like shine. A piece of this cake will bring you up and sit you down. The flavor is a floral bouquet of fresh pine tips, lemon tree blossoms, sweet basil, and honeysuckle, with a background of warm cake batter. Dominant Terpenes: - Terpinolene - Pinene - Ocimene - Limonene - Myrcene - Nerolidol - Beta-Caryophyllene
on September 10th, 2019
Simply Put--Excellent Strain!--I'd use Chrome Cake in all it's possible ingestion methods; Oils, Edibles, Tinctures, Vape or smoking, for almost instant pain relief & other Cancer, Chronic Pain, Opiate Dependence & Detox transition's from OXYCONTIN, DILAUDID, PERCOCET, METHODONE,ECT.!!!! I AM NOT A Doctor--But I AM A Human Being & Medicinal Cannabis Patient--& 9/11 1st Responder---STILL ALIVE!!!!
on July 11th, 2019
One of my favorite strains. Doesn't trigger my depression like others can. This brings on the giggles and then a sense of well-being and contentment. Love it.