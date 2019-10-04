About this product

Chrome Cake is an Indica Dominant hybrid of a few famous strains, with a touch of mystery: the Pre-98 Bubba Kush, the Cookies, OG Kush Breath, and a mystery pollen donor. Chrome Cake is an uplifting heavy hitter, with a chrome-like shine. A piece of this cake will bring you up and sit you down. The flavor is a floral bouquet of fresh pine tips, lemon tree blossoms, sweet basil, and honeysuckle, with a background of warm cake batter. Dominant Terpenes: - Terpinolene - Pinene - Ocimene - Limonene - Myrcene - Nerolidol - Beta-Caryophyllene