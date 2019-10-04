 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chrome Cake

by Harmony Grow

Chrome Cake is an Indica Dominant hybrid of a few famous strains, with a touch of mystery: the Pre-98 Bubba Kush, the Cookies, OG Kush Breath, and a mystery pollen donor. Chrome Cake is an uplifting heavy hitter, with a chrome-like shine. A piece of this cake will bring you up and sit you down. The flavor is a floral bouquet of fresh pine tips, lemon tree blossoms, sweet basil, and honeysuckle, with a background of warm cake batter. Dominant Terpenes: - Terpinolene - Pinene - Ocimene - Limonene - Myrcene - Nerolidol - Beta-Caryophyllene

w33dh34d

Tried it for the first time last night. Calmed my anxiety and helped me fall asleep.

ThunderMan1

Simply Put--Excellent Strain!--I'd use Chrome Cake in all it's possible ingestion methods; Oils, Edibles, Tinctures, Vape or smoking, for almost instant pain relief & other Cancer, Chronic Pain, Opiate Dependence & Detox transition's from OXYCONTIN, DILAUDID, PERCOCET, METHODONE,ECT.!!!! I AM NOT A Doctor--But I AM A Human Being & Medicinal Cannabis Patient--& 9/11 1st Responder---STILL ALIVE!!!!

ComplainJane

One of my favorite strains. Doesn't trigger my depression like others can. This brings on the giggles and then a sense of well-being and contentment. Love it.

We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.