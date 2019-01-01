 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Harmony Grow

About this product

Larry OG (AKA Lemon Larry) is another member of the famous OG family. This indica dominant cross between the OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG creates a medicine that is strong enough to relax the body and mind, but friendly enough not to overwhelm. The flavor is meyer lemon zest on a bed of edible flowers; like a tall glass of lemonade with sprigs of mint, and a hint of clove. Dominant Terpenes: - Nerolidol - Beta-Caryophyllene - Myrcene - Limonene Indica/Sativa 40/60

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

About this brand

We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.