Platinum Kush Mints

by Harmony Grow

5.03
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Platinum Kush Mints

About this product

In-House Genetics’ Platinum Kush Mints is a combination of two powerful cultivars, Platinum OG Kush and Seed Junky Genetics’ Kush Mints (Bubba Kush x Animal Mints). This is a potent combination, bringing to the table Platinum OG Kush’s frost covered, earthy fuel flavor along with notes of minty doughy funk. Indica/Sativa: 90/10

3 customer reviews

Stevenrayberry

It's like a mintie bubba kush !!! That's exactly what it is!!!

RuaJames

I really like this sticky skunky strain that didn’t really look great on display but after recommendations and insistence I was super pleased with it, when I opened up my bag the insistence was right is looks and smokes great.

Rolando5372

Wow awesome strain well balanced wonderful head warning wait 5 to 10 minutes after a few tokes u will be nice!!!!!

About this brand

We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.