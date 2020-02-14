Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
In-House Genetics’ Platinum Kush Mints is a combination of two powerful cultivars, Platinum OG Kush and Seed Junky Genetics’ Kush Mints (Bubba Kush x Animal Mints). This is a potent combination, bringing to the table Platinum OG Kush’s frost covered, earthy fuel flavor along with notes of minty doughy funk. Indica/Sativa: 90/10
on February 14th, 2020
It's like a mintie bubba kush !!! That's exactly what it is!!!
on January 11th, 2020
I really like this sticky skunky strain that didn’t really look great on display but after recommendations and insistence I was super pleased with it, when I opened up my bag the insistence was right is looks and smokes great.
on November 14th, 2019
Wow awesome strain well balanced wonderful head warning wait 5 to 10 minutes after a few tokes u will be nice!!!!!