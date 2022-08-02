About this product
In-House Genetics’ Platinum Kush Mints is a combination of two powerful cultivars, Platinum OG Kush and Seed Junky Genetics’ Kush Mints (Bubba Kush x Animal Mints). This is a potent combination, bringing to the table Platinum OG Kush’s frost covered, earthy fuel flavor along with notes of minty doughy funk.
Indica/Sativa: 90/10
About this brand
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.