  5. Huckleberry Cough
Hybrid

Huckleberry Cough

by Harvest Flower

Harvest Flower Cannabis Flower Huckleberry Cough

Huckleberry Cough

A flavorful rendition of The Cough, Huckleberry Cough folds in genetics from Oregon Huckleberry to create a balanced hybrid with skunky, tart, and sweet aromas. Most consumers will find its effects to be soothing for both body and mind, making it an exceptional strain to keep on-hand for particularly stressful days.

About this brand

