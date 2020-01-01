Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A flavorful rendition of The Cough, Huckleberry Cough folds in genetics from Oregon Huckleberry to create a balanced hybrid with skunky, tart, and sweet aromas. Most consumers will find its effects to be soothing for both body and mind, making it an exceptional strain to keep on-hand for particularly stressful days.