The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.
