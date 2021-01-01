 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. HashBone x Fog City Farms | Cherry Paradise / Pacific Gas | 1g pre-roll

HashBone x Fog City Farms | Cherry Paradise / Pacific Gas | 1g pre-roll

by HashBone

Write a review
HashBone Cannabis Pre-rolls HashBone x Fog City Farms | Cherry Paradise / Pacific Gas | 1g pre-roll
HashBone Cannabis Pre-rolls HashBone x Fog City Farms | Cherry Paradise / Pacific Gas | 1g pre-roll
HashBone Cannabis Pre-rolls HashBone x Fog City Farms | Cherry Paradise / Pacific Gas | 1g pre-roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

HashBone is proud to launch the first in a series of limited-edition collabs with our friends at Fog City Farms. Fog City Farms sustainably cultivated boutique strains represent the best in high-quality flower and are a great match for HashBone’s focus on premium solventless hash-infused pre-rolls. HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California!

About this brand

HashBone Logo
At HashBone, it’s all about paying close attention to the details. That’s why we are solvent-free and control the whole process from seed to shelf, filtering out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We pride ourselves on only sourcing the best greenhouse flower from top California farms, never using solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weighing and hand-packing each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone makes people happy. HashBone Makes People Happy: HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone is crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time. HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf, and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review