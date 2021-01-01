About this product

HashBone is proud to launch the first in a series of limited-edition collabs with our friends at Fog City Farms. Fog City Farms sustainably cultivated boutique strains represent the best in high-quality flower and are a great match for HashBone’s focus on premium solventless hash-infused pre-rolls.



HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California!