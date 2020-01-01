 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Fruit Jellies

CBD Fruit Jellies

by Hawaiian Choice

Write a review
Hawaiian Choice Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Fruit Jellies

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

These delicious jellies contain 25mg Broad Spectrum CBD each and are made from real Hawaiian Lilikoʻi (Passion Fruit), Pineapple and ʻŌlena (Turmeric). They are vegan and contain no artificial flavoring or coloring – just natural goodness to help you find your chill. Think of them as a grown-up version of gummies! There are four jellies in each box. *Our Broad Spectrum CBD starts as Full Spectrum CBD oil and then has THC filtered out so that no traces show up on our third party lab tests. Other minor cannabinoids, phytochemicals and terpenes remain in the oil for the "entourage effect." All lab reports are available on hawaiianchoice.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hawaiian Choice Logo
Select terpene blends and infusions of tropical fruits, essential oils and honey set our CBD tinctures, topical and vegan fruit jellies apart.