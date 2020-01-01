About this product

These delicious jellies contain 25mg Broad Spectrum CBD each and are made from real Hawaiian Lilikoʻi (Passion Fruit), Pineapple and ʻŌlena (Turmeric). They are vegan and contain no artificial flavoring or coloring – just natural goodness to help you find your chill. Think of them as a grown-up version of gummies! There are four jellies in each box. *Our Broad Spectrum CBD starts as Full Spectrum CBD oil and then has THC filtered out so that no traces show up on our third party lab tests. Other minor cannabinoids, phytochemicals and terpenes remain in the oil for the "entourage effect." All lab reports are available on hawaiianchoice.com.