Haze & Main offers you the very finest in medicated cannabis edibles. Made with only the highest quality cannabis extract and the highest quality ingredients, Haze & Main edibles taste great and offer unsurpassed effectiveness and dosing. Every edible is hand made in small batches, ensuring consistent dosing, potency, and flavor. Haze & Main uses only Non GMO ingredients, so our patients can have confidence in the products they are consuming. We also test all of our cannabis ingredients to ensure that only top quality extracts are used, and that our dosing remains accurate for every batch. We pride ourselves on crafting the most superior and creative products available in the market. Already known for our delicious chocolate bars, Haze & Main recently debuted our new Sweedies (TM) chewable tart candies, a new approach to micro-dosing, in five awesome flavors. Keep watching for new and exciting products in the weeks ahead - our scientists always have something new up their sleeves. Haze & Main - dose better, feel better, live better.