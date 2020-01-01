 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Dark Chocolate Strawberry Bar 100mg

Dark Chocolate Strawberry Bar 100mg

by Hazy Hill Farm

Write a review
Hazy Hill Farm Edibles Chocolates Dark Chocolate Strawberry Bar 100mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hazy Hill Farm Logo
Since 2010, our goal has been to bring the highest quality cannabis products to the medical marijuana community in Maine.