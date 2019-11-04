 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Layer Cake

by Health For Life Flower

4.01
Layer Cake by Health For Life Flower

4.01

DD214Club

I got kicked in the face by the aroma gods just by opening the container the container was in. It's pretty sweet and pungent with a dash of skunk, 26%-30% THC, 0% CBD (Indica)... as far as the feels go, the hit is nice with a little tickle in the back of your throat on the exhale... so no coughing fits. Made me feel pretty relaxed and stomped out my PTSD without having that couch lock.. you feel like you're sitting next to a fire, with a nice warm drink, and cozy blanket enjoying the company of your favorite person :) 4.8 stars

We at Health For Life are dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients. We believe the medicinal and holistic advantages of cannabis are undeniable, and it is our mission to educate and empower our patients. From top quality products, highly knowledgeable Product Specialists, and a safe inviting atmosphere. Our goal is to provide an informative and unforgettable experience each and every visit. For us, it's all Health...Life...Cannabis.