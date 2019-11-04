DD214Club
on November 4th, 2019
I got kicked in the face by the aroma gods just by opening the container the container was in. It's pretty sweet and pungent with a dash of skunk, 26%-30% THC, 0% CBD (Indica)... as far as the feels go, the hit is nice with a little tickle in the back of your throat on the exhale... so no coughing fits. Made me feel pretty relaxed and stomped out my PTSD without having that couch lock.. you feel like you're sitting next to a fire, with a nice warm drink, and cozy blanket enjoying the company of your favorite person :) 4.8 stars