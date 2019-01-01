About this product
Size/Volume: 1oz Total CBD: 500mg Dose/Serving: 8mg Our CBD THC-Free oil 500mg is our Broad Spectrum formula. Broad Spectrum formula contains all the molecules found in the cannabis plant except THC. Vegan and made with natural and organic ingredients with no chemical additives our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefers not to (or cannot) have THC in their system. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive. Made in the USA Organic, Non-GMO Broad-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers Lab tested for purity and CBD content 0% THC content
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.