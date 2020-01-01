 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Size/Volume: 120mg Roll Total CBD: 120mg Dose/Serving: 1 roll Many patients find the act of smoking to be relaxing and therefore turn to our pre-rolls for relief. After using, you will feel at ease and relieved. They can help provide comfort from pain, stress, anxiety, depression, and more. Due to the inhalation, these products will provide much faster relief than ingesting. We make our pre-rolls using organically grown and sustainably farmed CBD flower. Our hemp plants are U.S., grown, coming from Colorado, California, and Oregon. We hand roll each one using the highest quality CBD flower in organic hemp paper. They also contain absolutely no additives, only an abundance of naturally produced terpenes to enhance your experience. Our pre-rolls are full spectrum, meaning that patient’s will get the benefit of the entourage effect. This means that there are other cannabinoids, including a low level of THC, that are present in this product. The combination of other cannabinoids and terpenes are what give the entourage effect.

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.