Size/Volume: 120mg Roll

Total CBD: 120mg

Dose/Serving: 1 roll



Many patients find the act of smoking to be relaxing and therefore turn to our pre-rolls for relief. After using, you will feel at ease and relieved. They can help provide comfort from pain, stress, anxiety, depression, and more. Due to the inhalation, these products will provide much faster relief than ingesting.



We make our pre-rolls using organically grown and sustainably farmed CBD flower. Our hemp plants are U.S., grown, coming from Colorado, California, and Oregon.



We hand roll each one using the highest quality CBD flower in organic hemp paper. They also contain absolutely no additives, only an abundance of naturally produced terpenes to enhance your experience. Our pre-rolls are full spectrum, meaning that patient’s will get the benefit of the entourage effect. This means that there are other cannabinoids, including a low level of THC, that are present in this product. The combination of other cannabinoids and terpenes are what give the entourage effect.