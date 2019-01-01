About this product
Size/Volume: 1 applicator Total CBD: 1200mg Dose/Serving: 200mg Full Spectrum Oral Syringe consumed sublingually under the tongue for 20-30 seconds for maximum absorption. This plunger style CBD Oral Applicator is a pure, concentrated hemp oil extract ample in terpenes. 40% of this product is pure therapeutic CBD. The other 60% is made up of other cannabinoids such as THC, CBDa, CDV, and CBC. The inclusion of these other cannabinoids is to provide the entourage effect in our products. The entourage effect is achieved by using a combination of different cannabinoids and terpenes to have an amplified therapeutic effect. The use of cannabinoids together is stronger than the effect you would get by only using one. This applicator contains 6 200mg servings of CBD, but the dose can be altered when dispensing. This makes it perfect for experienced patients who know the quantity that they need. Highly concentrated, suggested for patients with strong pain. Can also be used for dabbing. In addition, this product has been naturally and carefully extracted to contain the full 400+ molecules that exist in the natural essential oils of the plant. This gives it maximum restorative properties.
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.