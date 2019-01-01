About this product

CBD for Pets is a safe and tested cannabinoid that has shown a lot of promise as a supplement. It is often used to calm pets that don’t like travel or who may be nervous for a variety of reasons. This updated product contains 200mg of CBD (the previous version only had 100mgs), so you can be sure that by the end of the bottle your pets will be well on their way to feeling normal again. In general, CBD can: - Improve general wellness - Soothe the senses - Diminish nervousness - Reduce stress - Improve appetite If your pet is suffering from any such symptoms, CBD can help. There are no known side effects from taking CBD, and results are seen within the first three days. Just remember: This is a food supplement with CBD for cats and dogs, not a medication for serious illnesses. Consult with your veterinarian before giving it to your pet. Why Choose Herbal Renewals CBD for Pets Blend? Making quality, legal CBD products is an expensive business, as the hemp oil from the industrial hemp plant has to be carefully extracted and distilled so it contains only traces of THC. This is why cheap products are almost certainly impure or even illegal, as they may contain too much THC. Cheap products may also be scams that do not contain any CBD or hemp oil at all. By choosing a trustworthy, certified vendor like Healthy Hemp Oil, you ensure that your CBD oil is: - Legal - Safe - Potent - Highest quality Give your pet the best CBD supplement on the market! How to Use Herbal Renewals: CBD for Pets Blend This CBD blend should be added to your pet’s food. It has a neutral hempy taste and is eagerly accepted by most pets. We recommend not putting this product into drinking water or other liquids as they are easier to spill and your pet may not consume the entire amount. Here is how to give your pets their CBD blend, step by step: - Weigh your pet. (Don’t rely on an old weigh-in number. It is best to be accurate.) - Calculate the serving size your pet needs. For every 10 pounds (or 5 kilograms), use 3 drops. Add the appropriate drop amount to their bowl of food. - Wait 15 minutes before deciding to add more. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes for the effects to settle in. Recommendations: - Don’t put too much food into your pet’s bowl. This way, all the food will be eaten and your CBD pet blend will not be wasted. - The serving size should be given twice daily. Like most natural supplements, CBD can take up to a week for your pet’s body to get used to the effects. - This blend is meant for dogs and cats. Do not use on small rodents, reptiles, or other pets without consulting your veterinarian. Ingredients: - Hemp oil (seed and stalk), with 200mg CBD total - Coconut oil - Each bottle contains 200 servings of 3 drops (1 mg CBD) Warning: If your pet is pregnant, lactating, or suffering from a serious illness, ask your veterinarian before giving any kind of supplement or changing its diet. About CBD CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is a fairly new supplement that has become extremely popular worldwide in recent years. New research into the benefits of medicinal marijuana has revealed that, aside from THC (the psychotropic substance in cannabis plants), there is also a non-psychoactive substance that has potent wellness benefits: CBD. Natural supplements with CBD are used by both humans and pets worldwide to soothe a variety of symptoms and improve life quality. Interestingly, CBD was first tested on mice and animals and showed potent results. This is why our Herbal Renewals: CBD for Pets Blend is ideal for helping your furry friend relax and feel better.