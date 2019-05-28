 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wholesome Hemp Oil Tincture

by Heartland Hemp & Supply Co.

$39.99MSRP

About this product

The Wholesome Hemp oil tincture is the quintessential companion for those looking for an earthy, natural, hemp taste. Whether combined with a morning brew or administered sublingually, this oil tincture can be a welcome addition to your wellness routine. Featuring over 30 terpenes, organically grown hemp oil and a down to earth natural flavor, this product is an excellent choice for those who want to take their CBD with no frills attached.

4 customer reviews

The1TrueLuke

Their CBD oil is great! I was having anxiety attacks and started taking 2 drops a day, within a couple weeks I noticed a huge difference. Great product!!!

Margarita_Miller

This product is GREAT! I work with kids who have special needs so often times my work is fast paced and stressful. I use this product in my morning coffee to help me approach work with a clear and calm mind.

Pinkrabbit

I’ve had amazing results with the lemon tincture -a couple drops under my tongue when I’m feeling stressed and I’m relaxed

About this brand

We're so happy you're here. Heartland Hemp and Supply Co. offers a wide selection of CBD essentials- organically grown, made in the USA, and featuring a broad span of terpenes and cannabinoids. We're on the pursuit of happiness and you're welcome to join us. Take a peek at our Heartland Hemp Happy Hour, a blog where we discuss the highs, the lows and everything in between. For your next adventure outdoors, feel free to take us with you. Back Roads Radio is our carefully curated playlist of all American sonic bliss. Whether you're out on the lake, high up in the hills or on the long road home, we've got tunes for you. Welcome to the Heartland Hemp family!