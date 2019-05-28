The1TrueLuke
on May 28th, 2019
Their CBD oil is great! I was having anxiety attacks and started taking 2 drops a day, within a couple weeks I noticed a huge difference. Great product!!!
The Wholesome Hemp oil tincture is the quintessential companion for those looking for an earthy, natural, hemp taste. Whether combined with a morning brew or administered sublingually, this oil tincture can be a welcome addition to your wellness routine. Featuring over 30 terpenes, organically grown hemp oil and a down to earth natural flavor, this product is an excellent choice for those who want to take their CBD with no frills attached.
on May 18th, 2019
This product is GREAT! I work with kids who have special needs so often times my work is fast paced and stressful. I use this product in my morning coffee to help me approach work with a clear and calm mind.
on May 18th, 2019
I’ve had amazing results with the lemon tincture -a couple drops under my tongue when I’m feeling stressed and I’m relaxed