Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
CBD is said to have some amazing health benefits, including the ability to reduce chronic pain and relieve symptoms from severe health conditions. Plus CBD Oil is extracted from sustainably-grown, agricultural hemp free from chemicals and pesticides. CBD seeks to help the human body achieve and maintain homeostasis. It activates the Endocannabinoid System, providing benefits to almost all of the major organ systems. • 15 mg of hemp-derived CBD per serving • Made using CV Sciences Gold Formula • Extra-Virgin Olive Oil base • 100% VegetarianDivaricatae, Rhizoma Zimgiberis Officianalis Recens (Ginger Root), Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil Directions: Ingest as needed up to 3 times a day.
Be the first to review this product.
South Asian refers to the indigenous sativa varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world.