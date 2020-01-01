 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
500mg CBD Tincture THC Free - (Peppermint Flavor)

by Hemp Source

About this product

Our 500mg Tincture is a broad-Spectrum/Full Plant Extract coupled with MCT (medium-chain triglycerides). MCT has its own health-promoting properties including vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Our extraction process retains the medicinal properties of our CBD rich hemp plant including the terpenes and naturally present phytocannabinoids and is THC Free. This tincture one of the most powerful combinations available on the market today for those seeking maximum strength CBD products. Consult with a physician prior to use. • May induce drowsiness. Do not operate a motor vehicle or heavy machinery while using this product. Keep away from children. • Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your tincture. We encourage you to do your own research & experimentation with hemp tincture in order to find what works best for you. CBD is known to help with chronic pain, inflammation, nausea, seizures and anxiety This product is designed to be used under the tongue. Do not use in a vaporizer. Serving Size: 20 Drops – 1 ml (full-dropper) Servings per Container: 30 Amount CBD per Serving 17mg CBD (Cannabidiol) 500mg total) Daily value not established Other Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, Full Plant Extract with Natural Plant Terpenes and Cannabinoids. SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE Suggested Use: Take 1 ml once per day (approx. 20 drops) or add to 4-6oz of water or other beverage.

About this brand

Hemp Source CBD, LLC is a licensed hemp processing company located in Roseburg, Oregon. Our hemp products are created utilizing the entire hemp plant for maximum benefits and potency. Our plant genetics produce some of the highest CBD levels in the world and are loaded with additional benefits not found many other CBD products. Our high terpene profiles and cannabinoid rich plant extracts ensure the best possible CBD products. You will notice the difference! Hemp Source CBD, LLC was founded by Steven Dwight, a native Oregonian, entrepreneur, and strong believer in the benefits of CBD. We are licensed with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and our registration number is: AG- R10570431HH. We follow strict testing and manufacturing guidelines and processes to ensure the safest and most potent CBD products possible. Our farm is located a few miles outside of Roseburg, Oregon, and we keep our production small enough to manage the quality of our products, yet large enough to meet the demand. Sort of the perfect balance we like to keep. High production means risking quality, and our goal is not to become the biggest hemp company in the world, only the best hemp company in the world. We sincerely hope you’ll give us a try and trust us with your next purchase of CBD products.