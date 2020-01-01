 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Pain & Recovery Cream (500mg & 1000mg)

Pain & Recovery Cream (500mg & 1000mg)

by Hemp Source

Write a review
Hemp Source Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Pain & Recovery Cream (500mg & 1000mg)
Hemp Source Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Pain & Recovery Cream (500mg & 1000mg)
Hemp Source Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Pain & Recovery Cream (500mg & 1000mg)
Hemp Source Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Pain & Recovery Cream (500mg & 1000mg)

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD Pain Cream coupled with recovery benefits make this one of our best sellers. You can select between 500mg or 1000mg Pain & Recovery Cream to experience the benefits of our THC-FREE Hemp extract formulation. Since the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from the list of banned substances, athletes are turning to CBD full-plant extract as a therapeutic option. May be used for post-workout inflammation, cramps, strains, joint pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia, or about anything else that causes joint or muscle pain and discomfort. Ingredients: deionized water, coconut oil, CBD extract, hemp seed oil, stearic acid, emulsifying wax, soy bean oil (Non-GMO), kosher vegetable glycerin, ethylhexylglycerin, phenoxxyethanol & vitamin E, cocoa seed butter, shea butter, mango seed butter, palm stearic acid, caprylic/capric triglyceride, cupuacu butter, palm oil, polyglyceryl-3 stearate, vitamin E, Green tea leaf extract, vegetable glycerine, xanthan gum, glyceryl caprylate, sodium levulinate, grapefruit seed extract, MSM.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hemp Source Logo
Hemp Source CBD, LLC is a licensed hemp processing company located in Roseburg, Oregon. Our hemp products are created utilizing the entire hemp plant for maximum benefits and potency. Our plant genetics produce some of the highest CBD levels in the world and are loaded with additional benefits not found many other CBD products. Our high terpene profiles and cannabinoid rich plant extracts ensure the best possible CBD products. You will notice the difference! Hemp Source CBD, LLC was founded by Steven Dwight, a native Oregonian, entrepreneur, and strong believer in the benefits of CBD. We are licensed with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and our registration number is: AG- R10570431HH. We follow strict testing and manufacturing guidelines and processes to ensure the safest and most potent CBD products possible. Our farm is located a few miles outside of Roseburg, Oregon, and we keep our production small enough to manage the quality of our products, yet large enough to meet the demand. Sort of the perfect balance we like to keep. High production means risking quality, and our goal is not to become the biggest hemp company in the world, only the best hemp company in the world. We sincerely hope you’ll give us a try and trust us with your next purchase of CBD products.