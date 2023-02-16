CBD Pain Cream coupled with recovery benefits make this one of our best sellers. You can select between 500mg or 1000mg Pain & Recovery Cream to experience the benefits of our THC-FREE Hemp extract formulation. Since the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from the list of banned substances, athletes are turning to CBD full-plant extract as a therapeutic option.



May be used for post-workout inflammation, cramps, strains, joint pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia, or about anything else that causes joint or muscle pain and discomfort.



Ingredients: deionized water, coconut oil, CBD extract, hemp seed oil, stearic acid, emulsifying wax, soy bean oil (Non-GMO), kosher vegetable glycerin, ethylhexylglycerin, phenoxxyethanol & vitamin E, cocoa seed butter, shea butter, mango seed butter, palm stearic acid, caprylic/capric triglyceride, cupuacu butter, palm oil, polyglyceryl-3 stearate, vitamin E, Green tea leaf extract, vegetable glycerine, xanthan gum, glyceryl caprylate, sodium levulinate, grapefruit seed extract, MSM.

